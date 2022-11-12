New England Conservatory has named Sarah Caggiano of North Attleboro as its new executive director of expanded education. Caggiano will expand NEC Preparatory School’s program offerings and identify new opportunities for NEC to reach and educate more students of all ages and backgrounds, NEC said in a news release. Caggiano joins NEC after serving as the executive director of continuing and expanded education at the Rhode Island School of Design.
***
Bluestone Bank has announced closing a commercial lending deal with Monahan’s Marine. Established in 1961, Monahan’s is a South Shore boating institution that specializes in the servicing, storing, and selling of boats and parts from its headquarters in Weymouth. For the commercial deal, Bluestone says it did an SBA-7A loan for the acquisition of the business and an SBA 504 loan for the acquisition of the real estate.
***
Bristol Community College’s Academic Center for Entrepreneurship will mark Global Entrepreneurship Week with a series of events from Nov. 14 to 17. The events are free and open to all. They begin Monday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. with a program on “Business Communication in Entrepreneurship” in the second floor student lounge of the Attleboro Campus, 11 Field Road. Facilitator will be Shelly Murphy, chair, Communcations. “How to make Strategic Decisions in Businesses” will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, at noon at Bristol Taunton Center, 2 Hamilton St., Room 208. Facilitator: April Lynch, chief strategy implementation officer. “Celebrate Entrepreneurship in Arts” is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 2:30 p.m. in the Community Room, lower level, of the New Bedford Campus, 800 Purchase St. Facilitator: David Graves, studio owner and associate professor, Art & Design. And “Celebrate Entrepreneurship in Culinary Arts” will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, at noon, in the Grady Dining Room, G building, ground floor, Fall River Campus, 777 Elsbree St. Facilitator: Mauricio Ossa, restaurant owner and adjunct professor, Culinary Arts. More info: www.bristolcc.edu/events.