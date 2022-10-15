The Mass Technology Leadership Council announced honorees of its Tech Top 50 on Oct. 11 at a live reception at Verizon’s new Innovation Center in Boston. The Tech Top 50 recognizes the region’s tech companies, leaders, and technologies that have made a significant impact during the past year across 11 categories. Schneider Electric of Foxboro was named an honoree in the Technology: Advanced Manufacturing category.
The Association of the United States Army has given its National Service Award to Bass Pro Shops and its founder, conservationist Johnny Morris. The award recognizes exemplary service and demonstrated enduring support to the American Soldier and the U.S. Army community.
A Healthy Living Forum put on by the Women’s Link will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the enVision Hotel in Mansfield. Megan Murphy, founder of the Kindness Rocks Project, will speak on the importance of connection and kindness. There will also be a Kindness Rocks Workshop. For more info and to register call Kara Griffin at the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce, 508-339-5655, or go to www.tri-townchamber.org.
Keller Williams Elite will hold a “stuff our RV” food drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Stop & Shop, 469 Pleasant St., Attleboro. Items collected will go to the Hebron Food Pantry. The public is asked to bring pasta, rice, tomato sauce, dried seasonings, condiments, cereal, oatmeal, lunch snacks, diapers and wipes.
Simon Property Group is teaming up with Susan G. Komen this month to help raise awareness and money to invest in research to prevent and cure breast cancer. From now until Oct. 31 at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, shoppers are encouraged to donate $10 to the organization and in turn will receive a digital Discount Pass for up to 25% off at participating retailers.