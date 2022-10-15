Johnny Morris, center, receives an award recognizing Bass Pro Shops’ exemplary service and decades-long commitment to supporting veterans and the U.S. Army community. The award was presented by AUSA President and CEO Gen. (retired) Robert Brooks Brown (left) and AUSA Vice President, Brigadier Gen. (retired) Jack Haley. Washington, D.C. (October 10, 2022)— The Association of the United States Army (AUSA) today announced the awarding of its prestigious National Service Award to Bass Pro Shops and its founder, noted conservationist Johnny Morris. Presented in recognition of exemplary service and demonstrated enduring support to the American Soldier and the United States Army community, the National Service Award honors Johnny and Bass Pro Shops’ decades-long commitment to supporting veterans.