Sheryle Elson DeGirolamo, CRS,CRB, WCR-PMN, ASP, CLHMS, ePro, RPAC President’s Circle, and broker owner of Kensington Real Estate Brokerage, Attleboro, and Anne Darling, CRS, SRES, Realtor, a Kensington agent, have earned the Realtors Commitment to Excellence Endorsement from the National Association of Realtors. The endorsement goes to Realtors who have demonstrated knowledge and competency in 10 core areas of real estate practice. An additional training module, an 11th area is a required competency for brokers.