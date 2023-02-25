In honor of Black History Month, Bluestone Bank is highlighting a Black-owned business customer, Targete Enterprise/Norfolk Capital. Located in Boston, it is a minority-owned real estate development and lending company whose main goal is to provide opportunities through partnerships and lending to upcoming minority developers. The bank is also highlighting its customer Thumbprint Realty, a Black-owned real estate brokerage that has been commended by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for its commitment to being a progressive community partner and a solid presence in the Boston area.
***
Bristol Community College is offering a new supply chain management certificate program in the core areas of supply relationship management, logistics, inventory management, global supply chain and warehousing. Free supply chain courses in the offshore wind industry have also been made possible through a Massachusetts Clean Energy Center Grant with Bristol and UMass Dartmouth.