North Easton Savings Bank gave local community members the chance for their “closeup” during a recent complimentary Community Headshot Day. The no-cost photo session, offered in late October to everyone in the community, provided participants with a professional headshot by a portrait photographer for use on resumes, business cards and social media profiles. “We understand the importance of a professional headshot for job seekers in our community,” said Courtney Palm, vice president and marketing officer of North Easton Savings Bank. “It was a pleasure to see so many of our neighbors participate in this event.”
***
Jack Conway & Company has hired Michelle Madden to its team of Mansfield real estate agents. Madden is a certified interior designer She lives in southern Massachusetts with her 12-year-old son, Boston.
