Bluestone Bank is looking for submissions for its bi-annual Community Champion Award. The award recipient will be an individual who does good in their community and who is not an executive director of a non-profit. The recipient will receive a Community Champion plaque and the bank will donate $2,500 to a nonprofit organization of their choosing on the recipient’s behalf. Program details can be found at bluestone.bank/home/about-us/community-champion along with a link to previous recipients. The deadline to submit is Sept. 30.
***
Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital are partnering with Seasons Corner Market for the Shell USA (Shell) “The Giving Pump” as part of its Force For Good initiative to drive positive change in local communities by giving back. Through Oct. 31, 2022, a portion of every gallon of gas purchased at the specially marked pumps at Seasons Corner Market stations across New England will support the hospitals. Participating stations can be found at shell.us/givingpump.