Mechanics Cooperative Bank has awarded scholarships to 13 recipients, including John DiSanto of Dighton Rehoboth Regional High School. DiSanto excelled in in basketball and track at D-R and was a member of the National Honors Society and Save Our Schools organization. He will attend UMass Amherst to study business management.
