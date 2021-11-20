Sturdy Memorial Hospital received an “A” in The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Grades for fall 2021, one of 30 Massachusetts hospitals to earn that mark. Leapfrog rates how well hospitals protect patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. To view Sturdy’s full grade details, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital visit www.HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade on Twitter and Facebook.
Bridge Over Troubled Waters (Bridge) has received $100,000 grants from the Highland Street Foundation and the Kraft Family Foundation to expand its Transitional Day Program. The current program, which currently operates Monday through Friday, will extend to Saturdays and Sundays beginning this winter. The TDP is a drop-in center located at Bridge’s downtown Boston location at 47 West St. It provides homeless and at-risk youth with hot meals, lockers, showers and laundry, and access to programs including life skills workshops and other educational opportunities.
The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, a cooperative effort between the state’s sponsoring energy companies and their customers to help households in temporary financial crisis pay their energy bills, raised $574,301 in contributions and provided energy assistance to 1,683 individuals in need through its 2020-2021 “Give The Gift of Warmth” campaign. The fund has reopened for the 2021-22 year and applications are being accepted from all households that are eligible for assistance. The disbursement for 2021-22 is $500 per eligible household per heating season.
The Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub has announced that over $280,000 was raised throughout New England and upstate New York during the its Boys & Girls Club Fundraiser held Oct. 4-31. All 103 restaurants were involved in helping to provide for 61 local chapters with 100% of the funds raised going directly to the clubs and members.
Showcase Cinemas has announced a new partnership with EDY’S Ice Cream and opened its first EDY’S Scoop Shops at select locations throughout Massachusetts and New York, including Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place in Foxboro. The shops offer cups, cones, waffle cones, dipped waffle cones, sorbet sippers, sundaes and shakes, plus a variety of toppings and sauces.
Lifeworks, a nonprofit human services provider that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced it will assist Ballin & Associates, LLC (Ballin Law) with its 2021 holiday mailing project. It’s part of a continuing employment services partnership with the Foxboro-based personal injury law firm.
