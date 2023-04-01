PhysicianOne Urgent Care has opened a new center at 228 Washington St. in Attleboro. The center is among its 25 locations in the Northeast and sixth in Massachusetts. It will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
***
The Women’s Success Network will hold its April Women’s Networking Event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the 110 Grill, 25 Ledgeview Way, Wrentham. The event will feature guest speaker Michael Barbarita, founder of Next Step CFO, who will discuss how to improve your “elevator speech.” Tickets are $20 in advance ($25 at the door) and can be purchased at www.wsninc.org.
***
Kenneth DeCosta, P.E., senior vice president of Pare Corporation, was awarded the 2023 Humanitarian Award by the Providence Engineering Society. DeCosta is a registered professional engineer with over 40 years of experience in the planning, design and construction administration of a wide range of infrastructure projects. Pare operates from offices in Foxboro, Lincoln, R.I., and Holyoke.