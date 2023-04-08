Bluestone Bank has promoted Matt Dyer of Middleboro to assistant vice president and branch manager of its Raynham and Taunton branches. Dyer has 10 years of experience in the banking industry and more than 20 years of leadership experience overall. He’s currently enrolled in the New England School for Financial Studies at Babson College working toward an associate’s degree in accounting. He sits on the board of the Old Colony YMCA in Middleboro and the Cranberry Country Chamber of Commerce.
Joyce Ferreira of Berkley is now the assistant vice president and branch manager of Bluestone Bank’s Lakeville branch. She brings 30 years of experience and previously held roles at Bank of America and Citizens Bank. Her most recent position was as vice president of retail banking and branch administration at New Bedford Credit Union.
Houghton Physical Therapy, located at 80 Park St., Attleboro is celebrating its 20th anniversary of service to the area with a family fun day on June 17 featuring activities, food and entertainment. The celebration will provide an opportunity for patients to connect with their care providers and share their experiences with others.