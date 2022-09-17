Dean College in Franklin has again been ranked among the Top 30 Best Regional Colleges North by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings. This is the 12th consecutive year that Dean has placed on the Best Colleges list. In addition, Dean was ranked No. 2 in the Best Regional Colleges North for Best Undergraduate Teaching.
***
Aristocrat Gaming and the New England Patriots have announced a multi-year partnership making Aristocrat an Official Partner of the Patriots and Gillette Stadium. As a result, Aristocrat will have prominent signage throughout the stadium year-round, including in-stadium, on the concourse and in-game branding, according to a news release. Additional features will include in-game promotion and game-day activations. Aristocrat also recently announced an exclusive, multi-year slot machine licensing agreement to build land-based NFL-themed slot machines.