Sensata Technologies, headquartered in Attleboro, debuted at No. 23 on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023. Sensata was the top-ranked company in Massachusetts and No. 9 in the Technology Hardware industry. The 500 companies recognized on Newsweek’s list are evaluated on environment, social and corporate governance, and are selected based on a detailed analysis of key performance indicators and a perception survey of 13,000 participants.
***
TD Bank has named Sheryl L. McQuade regional president of its New England Metro. In this role, she will be responsible for leading TD Bank’s New England consumer and small business, commercial and middle-market banking and lending services.