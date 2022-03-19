Kraft Sports + Entertainment, a division of The Kraft Group, has extended its existing exclusive academic partnership with Dean College for another 10 years. The two organizations began their partnership in 2009 and extended it in 2015 to launch the Center for Business, Entertainment and Sport Management. Since that time, Dean has seen a steady increase in enrollment with growth in programs such as business management, sport management, sports broadcasting, criminal justice and homeland security, biology, and exercise science, Kraft Sports + Entertainment said in a news release.
***
Citizens and NECN are accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations for the Champions in Action program in the category of Innovation & Transformation. The category highlights organizations that have evolved to meet the rapidly changing world and better deliver on their missions. Applications can be completed online at www.citizensbank.com/champions and must be submitted by March 25, 2022.