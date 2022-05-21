Out of the more than 250 senior living communities in Massachusetts, The Village at Willow Crossings in Mansfield, a Benchmark independent living, assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, has been selected as one of the best in the commonwealth by U.S. News & World Report. The Village achieved the highest possible rating for assisted living in the publication’s inaugural Best Senior Living ratings following a comprehensive consumer satisfaction survey. Willow Crossings’ residents and family members gave the community high marks in critical areas, such as overall value, management and staff, resident enrichment, dining and food, safety, transportation, maintenance, housekeeping and location, a company news release said. “The U.S. News & World Report designation is special because — once again — it’s our residents and their families who are validating the important and successful role Benchmark associates play in their lives,” Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark, said.