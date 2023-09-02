Cynthia Ring, MBA, has been named Care New England’s new EVP Chief People Officer. Ring brings with her 30 years of experience in business and human resources, and has served as a visionary, coach, mentor, and thought partner to executive teams she has worked with throughout her career. She lives in Dighton.
------
The New England Connectivity and Telecommunications Association, a nonprofit industry trade group, says families can take advantage of affordable broadband options and low-cost internet services. “Today, broadband is as important for students as pencils and notebooks,” said Tim Wilkerson, president of NECTA. Low-cost internet solutions geared towards students are available from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox and Breezline. Also, the federal government is now providing historic support for broadband service plans. More info: https://connectingne.com.