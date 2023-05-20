On May 10, JPMorgan Chase celebrated the opening of its first retail branch in Mansfield at 215 Chauncy St. The firm opened its first branch in Massachusetts in 2018 in Boston and now has 37 across the state. The branch team of 10 employees are all Mansfield area residents.
***
Goldfish Swim School in Massachusetts has donated $50,000 to support Boston Children’s Hospital Injury Prevention Program and its mission to dramatically decrease preventable injuries through research and education. Goldfish has 11 locations in the state, including one in North Attleboro.
***
Daniel Currier of Attleboro has been awarded the Withum Scholarship from the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants. Currier, a student at Westfield State University, was one of 51 students selected to receive a scholarship from the MassCPAs Educational Foundation’s 2023 Scholarship Program.