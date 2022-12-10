A new shake shop has opened at 425 East Washington St. in North Attleboro. Owner Tayla Menard says the non-franchise shop, Blended Twenty-Five, does “anything health and wellness related,” including protein shakes and coffees, small on-the-go snacks, drinks for energy including tea and pre-workout, weight loss plans, weight gain plans, and “anything in between.”
***
North Easton Savings Bank has been ranked the Top Workplace for 2022 in the mid-size business category by the Boston Globe. The bank also earned recognition in the Top Workplaces Culture Excellence, Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being, and Professional Development categories. The annual study, developed by the research company Energage, bases the awards on employee feedback and surveying.
***
Wrentham Village Premium Outlets has announced the reopening of Lindt Chocolate and the opening of Psycho Bunny, Cole Haan Outlet, and the first ever Radley London.