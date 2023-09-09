Care New England has announced that Women & Infants Hospital Obstetrics and Gynecology Care Center is its latest location to be named a Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island – LGBTQ Safe Zone.
The SONIC Foundation has announced it has donated $410 to Brenda Doucette, a teacher at Martin Elementary School in North Attleboro, for the project “Creating Interactive Stories With Novel Effects!” for grades 3-5. The foundation has donated $1 million to help fund requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.
Andrew Fisher, Ed.D., has been appointed vice president for academic affairs at Bristol Community College. Fisher enters his new role after working at NHTI-Concord’s Community College as vice president of academic affairs — chief academic officer since 2020.