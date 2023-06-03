Diana Mancera, CEO of Attleboro-based New Hope Inc., is the recipient of this year’s Visionary Voice Award from the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
------
Planet Fitness franchise group CDM Fitness Holdings, a developer and operator of fitness clubs under the Planet Fitness brand, has appointed Bruce Edwards as chief executive officer. Edwards brings over 30 years of executive and operational experience from the fitness and multi-site retail industries. CDM is headquartered in Foxboro.
------
Providence Public Library has named MaryAnn Upton of Foxboro as a new member of its board of trustees. Upton is a partner in the architecture firm designLAB architects. Her award-winning portfolio includes the transformation of the iconic Dartmouth Hall at Dartmouth College; the renovation of the Schneider Student Center at Wellesley College; a master plan for the Boston Public Library’s historic McKim Building in Copley Square; and a two-phase renovation of Providence Public Library — a restoration of the library’s 120-year-old Washington Street building and a full-gut transformation of the 1950s Empire Street wing.
------
Anthony C. Azar, retired superintendent of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District, has been awarded with the Rhode Island College Alumni Award. The award recognizes graduates of RIC who have distinguished themselves in their field and are role models.
------
Proctor Mansion Inn in Wrentham has introduced a new branded historical tea blend named “Victorian Glory” to its guests. The blend is made exclusively for the inn and pays homage to the history of the mansion and the Victorian era. It’s described as a “black tea embellished with vanilla, mingled with fruits reminiscent of New England and hints of English lavender.”
------
National Grid has been selected as a recipient of the Boston Business Journal’s 2023 Business of Pride Corporate Ally awards, which honors companies in the Greater Boston area that are dedicated to advancing the well-being of the LGBTQ+ community through their mission, innovation, impact, and sustainability