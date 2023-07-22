MAB Community Services, a social service agency supporting over 1,500 individuals with visual impairment, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and acquired brain injuries across Massachusetts, has honored Attleboro residents Judithe Vital and Osasogie (Pearl) Oni-Edwards, among others, as recipients of the 2023 Maxo Joseph Excellence in Direct Care Awards. All honorees were formally recognized at a ceremony and luncheon at MAB’s headquarters in Brookline on July 13. Totaling $50,000 annually, the awards provide individual recipients with $2,000 to $10,000.
AT&T has launched the She’s Connected Contest to support a woman-owned small business that is inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. Apply or nominate your favorite woman-owned small business at www.att.com/shesconnected. The winner will get $20,000 towards their business, one year of AT&T service with a new device, and involvement in an episode of She’s Connected. Nominations are open through Aug. 31.