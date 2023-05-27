The Kraft Group’s packaging business, Rand-Whitney, has opened two large facilities in Boylston. The company’s cardboard boxes spiked in demand with the COVID-fueled boom in e-commerce, The Boston Business Journal reports. Robert and Jonathan Kraft, Gov. Maura Healey and other officials were on hand for a ribbon-cutting for a 375,000-square-foot plant for Worcester-based Rand-Whitney and a neighboring 325,000-square-foot warehouse for Unified2 Global Packaging Group on Thursday.
------
Aimee B. Brewer, president & CEO of Sturdy Health in Attleboro was elected May 9 as a corporator of Bristol County Savings Bank.
------
North Attleboro resident Rod Dunham, vocational sales manager at Advantage Truck Group, has been recognized by Western Star Trucks as a 2021-2022 STAR Performer award recipient. He was one of the top two sales professionals in the Northeast district. Dunham is one of only 23 Western Star sales professionals across the U.S. and Canada who achieved or surpassed the STAR Performer criteria. It’s the seventh time that he has received the award.
------
Andrew Fisher, Ed.D., has been appointed Vice President for Academic Affairs at Bristol Community College. Fisher enters his new role after working at NHTI-Concord’s Community College as Vice President of Academic Affairs — Chief Academic Officer, since 2020.
------
In honor of May being Teacher Appreciation Month, Sonic Drive-In’s Sonic Foundation donated $1.5 million to match all public contributions made to requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers. Sonic helped fully fund nearly 15,300 projects from teachers and schools across the country including 14 teachers in North Attleboro, who received a combined donation of $3,683.
------
North Attleboro Fire Capt. Scott Langille has completed the National Fire Academy’s Managing Officer Program in Emmitsburg, Md. The program is a multi-year curriculum that introduces emerging emergency services leaders to personal and professional skills in change management, risk reduction and adaptive leadership.
------
The University of Rhode Island Foundation & Alumni Engagement presented its 2023 Excellence Awards on May 24. Jeffrey Bratberg, Pharm.D., FAPhA, clinical professor of pharmacy practice and clinical research, College of Pharmacy, received the Scholarly Excellence Award. Bratberg lives in Attleboro.