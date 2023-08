The HarborOne Foundation has given a $5,000 grant to the Mansfield Food Pantry, which will be used to upgrade the pantry’s building and security lighting. From left are Jeff Viveiros, AVP Mansfield Branch manager, HarborOne Bank; Maria Smith, Mansfield Food Pantry; John Lynch, Mansfield Food Pantry; and Eric Connell, relationship banker, Mansfield Branch, HarborOne Bank.