EASTON — Bluestone Bank’s partnership with Stonehill College allows students the opportunity to pitch ideas to a real-life company as they prepare to enter the workforce after graduation.
For their fall Capstone Project, Stonehill Associate Professor of Management Bob Spencer asked his students, “How can Bluestone Bank better contribute to the financial literacy and learning of its customers and its broader community?”
The students spent the semester working with their teams and learning more about Bluestone Bank through members of the bank’s leadership team. Then, they presented their ideas to a panel of Bluestone Bank leadership representatives on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Among the presenters was Joe Costa of Foxboro.
“Stonehill and Bluestone have an incredibly long and deep relationship,” Spencer said. “They provide valuable insight to my students and always give us challenging assignments, and it has just been very beneficial for all parties involved.”
Allowing students to do a project on Bluestone and present their ideas has provided the bank with new strategies to best target its audience.
On site at the presentations, Bluestone Senior Vice President and Customer Experience Officer Carie Bailey, said, “This partnership is so beneficial for not only Bluestone Bank, but for area businesses to hear thoughts from college students because they are the next generation. They will be the ones leading our businesses in the future.”
Stonehill students’ ability to gain real-world experience in the industry highlights the mutually beneficial nature of the partnership. One of the senior student presenters, Bridget Ryan, said, “I think the biggest takeaway was getting an actual consulting experience with people in the same age group and at the same level of schooling. Usually [professors] just give us dummy companies and have us do a case study on them, but working with real people on a real subject adds value to the project.”