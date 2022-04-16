FOXBORO — Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South, based in Taunton, raised nearly $500,000 through its 2022 Bids for Kids Gala Auction held April 8 at the Putnam Club at Gillette Stadium.
The money was raised through sponsorships, silent and live auctions, and fund-a-cause. The auction was presented by SCU Credit Union, which has committed to serving as the event’s lead sponsor through 2025, and more than 40 additional sponsors also lent their generous support.
The live and silent auctions were sponsored by HarborOne Bank. The event’s cocktail reception was sponsored by Bristol County Savings Bank, and a VIP after-party was presented by Shields Health Care Group.
The nearly 500 guests in attendance joined hundreds more bidding from home for the chance to take home one or more of over 100 silent auction packages, including tickets to Elton John’s farewell tour, Las Vegas and local getaways, shopping sprees, home décor, outings and dining experiences — all donated by local businesses and community supporters
“It seems like an eternity since we were last together but it sure is better together!” BGCMS President & Chief Executive Officer Derek Heim said during the speaking program. “Tonight, it’s time to reflect upon all the good happening right here in the Metro South region despite the very real and serious challenges of our times.”
The night included the presentation of the clubs’ 2022 Thomas P. Kennedy Service Awards to The Kraft Family Foundation, represented by Josh Kraft; Taunton Mayor Shauna O’ Connell; and former BGCMS Board Chair Peter Vlaco.
Vice President & Chief Advancement Officer Monica Lombardo told attendees that the Kennedy Service Award is “bestowed annually to true community champions.”
Reigning BGCMS Youth of the Year Vic Rodrigues received a standing ovation from the crowd after delivering his speech.
“Without Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South, I would not have been able to work towards achieving my goals, and for that reason above all others, this organization is critical for youth today,” said Rodriguez. “Kids of all ages, and teens especially, need a place for unconditional support, and the Club provides that and so much more.”
Following the speaking program, over guests went to the Shields Health Care Group Luxury Suite for a VIP after-party. The evening concluded with a new after-after party feature at Splitsville Luxury Lanes in Patriots Place.
New England Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer was also in attendance and signed autographs for event attendees during a cocktail reception, which also featured the opportunity for guests to try on all six of the Patriots’ Super Bowl rings.
Other lead sponsors include: Bristol Wealth Group, The Kraft Family Foundation/New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, The Lopes Companies, Mechanics Cooperative Bank, Quality Beverage, BayCoast Bank, Bluestone Bank, Dennis K. Burke, Inc. North Easton Savings Bank, B & D Construction, Burke & Lamb P.C., General Dynamics, Hajjar Realty & Management, Jiten Hotel Management, and Morton Hospital.