TAUNTON — Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South held their annual Drive Fore Youth Golf Classic on Aug. 30 at LeBaron Hills Country Club in Lakeville.
With over 40 sponsors supporting the fundraising event, the tournament raised a record $60,000 to support the clubs’ mission, programs and operations.
The sold-out event, held at LeBaron Hills for the first time, saw its largest attendance to date with nearly 140 golfers participating. The scramble-style tournament kicked off officially with a 9 a.m. shotgun start but beforehand, golfers received a custom BGCMS-branded YETI can colster sponsored by Bristol County Savings Bank.
The day also included a grilled lunch served on course sponsored by The Lopes Companies and Maxon Precision Motors, a $50,000 cash prize hole-in-one contest sponsored by SS Service Corp., and a buffet dinner presented by Quality Beverage.
The event concluded with an awards ceremony and sponsor celebration co-presented by Eastern Bank and HarborOne Bank. The winning foursome hailed from Citrin Cooperman and the J&J Materials team, featuring former Boston Red Sox player Sam Horn, took home second place. The SuperTicket raffle grand prize YETI cooler package went home with tournament newcomer Carl Miles.
“We were thrilled to see many of our community supporters and closest friends gather together for this year’s tournament,” said Derek Heim, president and CEO at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South. “We are so proud what our clubs have been able to accomplish this past year, and we know every person at our Drive Fore Youth Golf Classic has helped to make all of this possible.”
Additional event sponsors of the 2021 Drive Fore Youth Golf Classic included: Allan M. Walker Insurance Agency, Austin Pina, B & D Construction, BayCoast Bank, Bluestone Bank, Bruce Thomas, Burke & Lamb, P.C., Citrin Cooperman, , Cornerstone Energy, David Robbins, Dermody Cleaners, DJSA Architecture, Dunkin’ Donuts, Eastern Bank, FMC Ice Sports, Gary Enos and Family, Grants Rental, H & L Bloom, HarborOne Bank, J&J Materials, Jim Dorsey & Son, Inc., Joe Tutsch, Liberty Union & Alehouse, M.D. Cabinetry, Morton Hospital, North Easton Savings Bank, Planet Fitness of Taunton & Norton, Senna Gilbert Fitzgerald Associates, TASCO Engineering, Taunton Federal Credit Union, and TMLP.
To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South, and to support their mission, visit bgcmetrosouth.org.
