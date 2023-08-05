Attleboro School to Career recently received a $7,500 grant from Bristol County Savings Bank through its Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation. In total, $447,500 was awarded to 48 nonprofits in all the communities in which the bank serves. Pictured from left are BCSCF Taunton/Attleboro Advisory Board member Lou Ricciardi; Dennis Leahy, BCSB executive vice president, treasurer & CFO and BCSB treasurer; Patrick Murray, president & CEO, BCSB and president, BCSCF; Christine LaChance, executive director, Attleboro Area School to Career; Kaylyn Lockyer, Attleboro community engagement manager, Attleboro Mayor Cathleen DeSimone’s office; John Silva, EVP/chief lending officer, BCSB; and Dennis Kelly, chairman, BCSCF.