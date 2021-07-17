Wrentham Cooperative Bank has named Daniel Aaron to its new branch administrator of retail banking position. Aaron will provide leadership to the branch network regarding sales and service delivery, employee relations, operations and procedures. He will also represent the bank by participating in civic, community and local business organizations to support both business and community development.
***
All 103 Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub locations across New England and upstate New York are participating in this year’s annual Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jimmy Fund Fundraiser. The fundraiser runs through Sunday, Aug. 8. This year, for $5 donation, guests will receive a $5 off $25 coupon valid for a future dine in visit or online To Go order. Guests can donate in-person or at 99restaurants.com.
***
Timothy Dorney of Norton has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship from Digital Federal Credit Union to attend Massachusetts Maritime Academy in the fall. For over 20 years, DCU, through DCU for Kids, has provided a scholarship program designed to assist students in the pursuit of a higher education, with over $1.3 million in scholarships being awarded.
***
Thrive, a Foxboro-based provider of NextGen Managed Services, has acquired S7 Technology Group, an information technology services provider for the financial industry. Thrive said the transaction will greatly enhance S7’s clientele by providing availability to Thrive’s innovative Cyber Security, Microsoft Digital Transformation and Hybrid Cloud offerings built upon their ServiceNow automation platform.
