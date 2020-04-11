Weichert Realtors — Hunter Properties of Plainville has announced its 2019 Office Award Winners. They were Dolores Rabuffo (Executive Club) and John Morton (Sales Achievement). The agents were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc., based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units earned in 2019.
