Rockland Trust has announced support for its customers and communities facing financial hardship due to the economic impact of the coronavirus. For personal customers, it has provided increased daily debit card spending and ATM withdrawal limits; increased mobile deposit limits; waived penalties for early CD withdrawals; waived late charges for consumer loan payments; options for payment deferrals on mortgages and home equity loans and lines of credit, based on need; and a 90-day foreclosure moratorium on residential loans. Business customers are getting flexibility for higher limits related to remote deposit; options for payment relief on commercial and small business loans, based on need; and assistance with access to any government-sponsored support, including any state or federal lending assistance programs. For communities, Rockland Trust and its affiliated foundations will donate $500,000 to support those affected by COVID-19.
The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is activating $1.25 million in emergency funding to support health and hunger relief organizations on the front lines of the coronavirus response. Donations to the foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund can be made at www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org. Nonprofits are invited to apply for a grant at www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org/covid19grants.
