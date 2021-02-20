Stop & Shop is donating fresh meals to healthcare first responders and staff at mass vaccinations sites including Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park and the Reggie Lewis Center. The donation will run through the spring and will provide hundreds of sandwiches and salads weekly to front-line workers as they work to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
***
Bristol County Savings Bank has named Michael Asack to the position of Assistant Vice President/Branch Manager of its Attleboro banking office located at 130 Pleasant St. Asack will be responsible for the management of branch operations, customer relations and new business development. Prior to Asack’s recent appointment, the 27-year veteran of the banking industry held the positions of Assistant Vice President/Branch Officer for North Easton Savings Bank, North Easton, and Branch Officer at Harbor One Credit Union, Brockton.
***
Bristol Community College has been included in the 2021-2022 Military Friendly School’s list in the May 2021 issue of G.I Jobs Magazine. The list, by Viqtory, a media entity for military personnel transitioning into civilian life, honors schools throughout the country that are doing the most to embrace America’s military service members, veterans and spouses as students and ensure their success on campus. The listing provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families.
***Bristol Community College Culinary Arts Program Coordinator Gloria M. Cabral recently received the 2021 Joseph Amendola Award presented by the American Academy of Chefs, the honor society of the American Culinary Federation. The award is presented to a pastry chef or master baker devoted to their career, their profession and to the mentoring of young individuals who will be future pastry chefs. It will be presented at the annual American Academy of Chefs Fellows Meeting on Aug. 1, 2021, during the ACF National Convention, Orlando, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.