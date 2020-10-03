Corinne M. Brems has been recognized with a state leadership award from the National Association of Federal Education Program Administrators. She is Curriculum and Title I director of the North Attleboro School District. She began her career as a fifth grade teacher in 2004 in North Attleboro, After a short time as Interim Assistant Principal of Martin Elementary School, Brems became the Curriculum and Title I director. She also serves as the Kindergarten Coordinator and Mentor Coordinator and recently added Assistant Principal of Martin Elementary School back to her roles. She lives in Mansfield.
***
Bristol Community College Adjunct Faculty Member Scott F. Nolan received a 2020 Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty Award presented, virtually, on Sept. 24 by the American Association of Community Colleges. The award distinguishes faculty who not only exemplify excellence in an academic setting but who also work outside the classroom to help their students achieve success. Nolan is an adjunct instructor in BCC’s Division of Behavioral & Social Sciences and Education and has taught courses in Social Welfare, Leadership & Supervision in Human Services as part of the DDS Direct Support Certificate Program and Field Experience and Seminar for human service interns.
***
Hasbro Children’s Hospital again earned Patient-Centered Medical Home recognition from The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). The top designation recognizes evidence-based, patient-centered processes, highly coordinated care, and long-term patient-clinician relationships at the Hasbro Children’s Pediatric Primary Care and the Medicine-Pediatric Primary Care Centers, both of which first earned the recognition in 2018, and the Adolescent Primary Care Centers. The NCQA model combines teamwork and information technology to improve care and patients’ experience of care, as well as to reduce costs. Medical homes put patients at the forefront of care by fostering ongoing partnerships between patients and clinicians.
and help ensure patients’ care is overseen by clinician-led care teams that coordinate treatment across the health care system.
