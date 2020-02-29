Barry Zimmerman of Norfolk has been designated a Five Star Wealth Manager, an award annually given to financial managers who are identified through research conducted with peers and firms. To select each year’s winners, the program analyzes internal and external research data.
Deb Dion and Dawn Fogerty have joined the Jack Conway and Company Mansfield office as agents. Dion grew up in Norfolk and now lives in Norton. She previously worked for FM Global for 37 years. She has served as a Girl Scout troop leader, and is a member of a special ed public school committee. Fogerty attended the Jack Conway Real Estate School in Norton and lives in Wrentham.
