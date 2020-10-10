Bristol Community College’s nursing program was recently ranked fourth out of the 10 Best Nursing Schools in Massachusetts offering ADN (associate degree in nursing) Programs for 2020 by Nursing Process. The ranking highlighted the program’s options for BCC students to further their education with transfer agreements to major colleges and universities across the state, along with the college’s bridge program, which allows LPN (licensed practical nurse) graduates to earn credits from their previous education and move directly into the second year of the program.
***
Bristol Community College’s Business Solutions & Partnerships area is continuing its free, virtual professional development webinars from October to December to develop or strengthen in-demand skills. The webinars, offered in both day and evening sessions, provide professional and technical skill development for job seekers, educators, employers and employees. The webinars focus on three areas: Virtual Career Exploration and Personal Branding, Upskilling for Distance and Remote Learning for Educators, and Professionals and Organizational Virtual Training. To register or to view a complete listing of the course focuses and topics, visit http://bristolcc.coursestorm.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.