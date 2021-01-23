Thrive, a provider of NextGen Managed Services based in Foxboro, has acquired Apex IT Group, which offers IT technology managed solutions to companies in the Greater Philadelphia region. “This transaction further establishes Thrive’s significant presence in the Mid-Atlantic corridor by expanding their Cloud & Cyber Security focused NextGen platform into the Apex IT client base,” a news release announcing the acquisition said.
Agent and broker Teri McGinn has opened NextHome Beacon Realty in Attleboro. The brokerage is the 10th office location opened in Massachusetts for the NextHome franchise and the 540th nationally. McGinn has been a licensed Realtor for more than 26 years. From 1994 until 2005, she worked part-time in real estate while still maintaining her career as a paralegal. After delving into full-time real estate, she worked with both Century 21 and RE/MAX brokerages in the Attleboro area. In 2011, McGinn opened her own independent brokerage — Cornerstone Realty Partners.
North Easton Savings Bank recently donated $1,000 to Raising Multicultural Kids, located in Easton. The educational non-profit organization is dedicated to “increasing racial and cultural competency” in predominantly white communities through engagement with schools, educational experts and local citizens.
