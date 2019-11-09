A new barbershop has opened in Attleboro. The Local Barbershop is located at 81 Pleasant St. and owned by barber Robert Shea and his friend, Connor McNamee, also a barber. Both live in North Providence, through McNamee is from Attleboro. Shea’s wife, Michelle, says the two owners met in barbering school at Rob Roy Academy. They worked together at their first job before going on to other shops and are now back together again, she said.
Dave Klein, a Norton resident and executive chef at Cornerstone at Milford Assisted Living, has been named Senior Living Residences’ 2019 Top Chef. Senior Living Residences, the management company for Cornerstone and its 15 sister communities across New England, hosts an annual Chef Cook Off.
Pictured from left are Tadd Clelland, partner at Senior Living Residences; Joshua Sims, the company’s culinary and dining services coordinator; and Dave Klein.
(submitted photo)
