Michael H. Murphy of Prineville, Ore. has been named Bristol Community College’s Dean of Online Learning. He comes to BCC after working as the director of eLearning and Academic Technology at Central Oregon Community College in Bend, Oregon since 2017. He also completed a Fulbright research in instructional technologies in Thailand.
