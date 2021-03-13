Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, has announced that all 526 of its TCC stores donated appreciation boxes to more than 500 schools across the U.S., including the Thacher School in Attleboro. The company’s eighth annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway took place during the week of Feb. 15 to show support for teachers who are juggling many education hurdles caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The packs include snacks, permanent markers, tissue packs, sticky notes, coffee, hand sanitizer and more.
***
Rockland Trust, a full-service commercial bank, has announced that its Investment Management Group reached $5 billion in assets under administration as of Feb. 28, 2021. AUA grew by 15.4 percent year over year, from Feb. 28, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021, and by $1 billion since 2019.
***
Foxboro-based Thrive, a provider of NextGen Managed Services, has acquired Howard Tech Advisors, an IT Managed Services firm serving the Baltimore, Annapolis, and Columbia, Maryland area. With the completion of the transaction, Howard Tech Advisors will mark Thrive’s 10th acquisition since 2016. The company acquired the Apex IT Group in December 2020 and EaseTech in 2019, marking its third transaction in the Mid-Atlantic region under Jason Shirdon, EVP & General Manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.