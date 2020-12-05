North Attleboro resident David Santoro, a principal in the firm Santoro Financial Planning Group, has been re-elected to the board of directors of the Financial Planning Association of MA. Additionally, he will serve as the FPAMA’s community outreach director. Prior to founding his own business, Santoro worked in a financial planning/advisory role at a local bank for eight years. He is a retired Major in the Army Reserve, having served as an intelligence officer for 23 years.
***
Michelle Tilden of Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School’s Early Education Program has been awarded the Graduate Student Leadership Award from Fitchburg State University. Since 2002, she has been teaching early education at Tri-County and helping her students train for employment in the human services field. At Tri-County, Tilden is the vocational representative for a team of teachers and administrators who work together to improve the educator evaluation process for their district.
