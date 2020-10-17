The Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce auction, originally scheduled for April and rescheduled for November, is now an online event, “12 Days of Chamber – Online Auction.” The chamber is looking for silent auction items such as kids gifts, self-care, sports, recreation, food, drink, gift baskets, business services, or baskets with a “buy local” theme. The auction will open at 8 a.m. Nov. 23 and run through noon Dec. 4. Anyone can bid throughout the 12 days. There will be a dedicated website showcasing each item with photos and descriptions. Donated items must be received no later than Oct. 29.
To celebrate MA STEM Week, the Sensata Technologies Foundation will present a STEM @ Sensata Drive-In Movie Night on Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the parking lot between the Business Center and Operations Center, 529 Pleasant St., Attleboro. There’ll be STEM videos on electromagnets, airflow, 3D printing and more. Arrive by 6 p.m.; showtime is 6:15. Parking will be available within view of an outdoor screen and audio will be played through your car radio. Additionally, each car will receive a take-home STEM activity kit. To RSVP, go to www.questionpro.com/t/ABMRoZi77d .
