Price Rite Marketplace of Seekonk partnered with anti-hunger organization Feed the Children, Angels’ Care Closet to distribute food and essentials to 400 local families on Wednesday, Aug. 12. The community event was part of the supermarket retailer’s 2020 Feeding Minds & Bodies Campaign, in partnership with Feed the Children, which helps food-insecure and struggling families in the communities where Price Rite Marketplace stores operate. Each family, pre-identified based on need by Angels’ Care Closet, received a 25-pound box of food; 15-pound box of essentials like shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items; additional shelf-stable items provided by Price Rite Marketplace and two backpacks filled with school supplies.
***
Iced Coffee Day, Dunkin’s annual fundraising initiative in support of Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26. On Iced Coffee Day, Dunkin’ will donate $1 to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for every iced coffee sold at Dunkin’ locations in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass. Since its launch in 2010, the annual event has raised more than $2 million for the hospital.
