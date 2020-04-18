Dunkin’ has launched an online gift card site, DunkinCoffeeBreak.com, where people can send a Dunkin’ eGift Card to thank a doctor, nurse, first responder, teacher, grocery clerk, postal worker, neighbor “or any hero in their life.” For every card purchased at the site, Dunkin’ will donate $1, up to $100,000, to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation emergency fund, specifically for non-profits helping families affected by COVID-19. Local Dunkin’ franchise owners have also donated gift cards and cases of K-cups to more than 10 hospitals and food banks operating in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.