Dr. Samuel Evans has joined the staff at Pulmonary Associates of Attleboro. Evans is a board-certified pulmonologist and critical care specialist focusing on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of conditions affecting the lungs and respiratory system. He received his medical degree from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and completed his training at Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.
***
Webster Bank has introduced Frontline Heroes, a financial program for essential healthcare workers and first responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers a range of financial benefits, including checking accounts free of a monthly maintenance fee and free checking withdrawals at any ATM through December 2021. It provides new customers with the ability to earn a cash incentive, as well as additional discounts and benefits.
