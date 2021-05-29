Rockland Trust’s Racial Equity Grant Program is awarding $200,000 in grants to 45 local nonprofits to support activities that advance racial equity within their organization and communities. The nonprofits are located across Eastern/Central Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and include Attleboro-based New Hope, which helps survivors of domestic abuse.
***
Lindsay Burke, L.P.N., of Foxboro was recognized in the Boston Globe’s annual “Salute to Nurses” for her work at Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Roslindale. The center offers long-term chronic care, post-acute rehabilitation, and outpatient services to seniors.
