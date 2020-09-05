Dr. Aqib Chaudhry, who specializes in Family Medicine, has joined North Attleborough Medical Center. Chaudhry attended the University of Massachusetts Medical School and completed his family medicine residency program at New York Medical College at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. North Attleborough Medical Center is located at 170 Draper Ave., North Attleboro and is party of Sturdy Memorial Associates.
North Easton Savings Bank Senior Vice President & Chief Operations Officer Aileen Zec has been awarded the Top New England Women in Banking Award. Recognized for providing leadership and consistent top-of-market performance, award recipients are determined by the editors and advisers of Banking New England magazine. Zec joined North Easton Savings (formerly Mutual Bank) in 2004 as Vice President & Controller and was elevated to Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer in 2016. She has held her present post as Senior Vice President & Chief Operations Officer since July of 2019.
