Several new stores have opened at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. They include Fanatics by Lids, Rossignol, The Black Dog, Pandora Outlet, Casper Outlet, and Tory Burch. Also coming in time for the holiday season is Mountain Warehouse, a British outdoor retailer.
***
Community Servings, a nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services to individuals and families living with critical and chronic illnesses, has named Attleboro resident Erin DiBacco as Director of Business Development. DiBacco has more than a decade of experience in business development, health care strategy, provider recruitment and relationship development. In her newly created role at Community Servings, she will develop and manage a portfolio of contracts with Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and other managed care organizations to deliver medically tailored meals to consumers in need across the Commonwealth.
***
James Bensson of Attleboro, a graduate of Attleboro High School and co-founder of Smeckn Inc., has launched smeckn.com. He says Smeckn (social media checking) uses AI algorithms to help people analyze and clean up their digital footprint.
