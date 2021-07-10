Meg McIsaac, president at Raynham-based Bluestone Bank, was elected treasurer of the Massachusetts Bankers Association at its annual meeting in June. “As a dynamic industry, it is essential that the association have perspectives of banking leaders like Meg McIsaac who provide expertise and experience that enables us to achieve our priorities of exceptional advocacy representation on Beacon Hill and in Washington, DC; high quality and timely training and education for professionals in the banking industry and communications and services that help strengthen our members,” said MBA President and CEO Kathleen Murphy. “I am pleased to be elected treasurer for our industry’s association, which has stood the test of time since its founding 116 years ago,” McIsaac said, “Bluestone Bank strives to be a community partner and supports the efforts the MBA continues to provide in our communities.” Bluestone Bank has branches in the Sun Chronicle towns of Mansfield, Norton and Plainville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.