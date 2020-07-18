Terresa “Tessa” Shea has joined Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services as a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer. A graduate of Brockton High School, Class of 2011, she was the recipient of the Smith Book Award for outstanding academic achievement and leadership. She then received her Associate Degree in Funeral Science from The New England Institute of Mount Ida College. Shea was the recipient of the prestigious A. Johnson Dodge Award for academic excellence, worthy character traits, and promise of outstanding contribution to the funeral service profession. She worked for many years as a Funeral Director and Embalmer at a Brockton area funeral home. Dyer-Lake is an independently owned and operated business located at 161 Commonwealth Ave. in the Attleboro Falls village of North Attleboro.
A new Starbucks location is now open for drive-thru and takeout at Patriot Place in Foxboro. The store is next to CVS Pharmacy in Patriot Place’s North Marketplace, and features a drive-thru window and outdoor patio. It’s open seven days a week from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Bristol Community College’s Business Solutions & Partnerships area is offering free, virtual professional development webinars to learn or strengthen in-demand skills. The 60- to 90-minute live video webinars provide professional and technical skill development for job seekers, educators, employers and employees looking to increase proficiency in current and forecasted remote work and learning environments. They will focus on three areas: Virtual Career Exploration and Personal Branding, Upskilling for Distance and Remote Learning for Educators and Professional and Organizational Virtual Training. To register or to see a complete listing of the course focuses and topics, visit http://bristolcc.coursestorm.com.
