Walpole Outdoors, which sells outdoor residential products, is opening a store this spring in the North Marketplace at Patriot Place in Foxboro. The store will be next to the Patriots ProShop Collection. It will feature a showroom and design consultants on site. Hours will be daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A Patriot Place spokeswoman says Walpole Outdoors is targeting a Memorial Day weekend opening.
***
Bristol County Savings Bank has awarded a total of $100,000 to nine nonprofit organizations that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The bank utilized funding obtained through Federal Home Loan Bank Boston’s Jobs for New England Recovery Grant Program. Grants ranged from $5,000 to $20,000. In The Sun Chronicle area, recipients included New Hope Inc. and the Southeastern Massachusetts Arts Collaborative-SMARTS.
