The United Regional Chamber of Commerce has created two Facebook pages to promote local businesses — Rally ‘Round the Restaurants and Back to Business. The pages are open to all local businesses that want to promote how they are innovating to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact President/CEO Jack Lank at jack@unitedregionalchamber.org for more information or if you have any questions.
***
The United Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Southeastern Massachusetts Visitors Bureau are offering a grant opportunity of up to $300 for businesses to make their storefronts shine during the holiday season. Contact URCC President/CEO Jack Lank at jack@unitedregionalchamber.org for more information and to apply. Applications must be received no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, to be considered for a grant.
***
Andy Felix, owner of Tree Tech Inc. in Foxboro, was recently named the 2020 VISTA Award winner by the Massachusetts Arborists Association. Felix was honored for his lifetime achievement in the field of arboriculture. Established in 2000, the VISTA Award is the highest honor the association bestows on an individual.
***
Humana Inc. is offering its Medicare Advantage health plans in Massachusetts for the first time. Residents of Bristol and Worcester counties can select one of the company’s four 2021 Medicare Advantage Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period, or AEP, which runs through Dec. 7.
***
Price Rite Marketplace has launched its annual Check Out Hunger fundraising campaign, which raises money to benefit local food banks in communities served by stores across the Northeast. Through Saturday, Dec. 12, 59 Price Rite stores will collect donations of $1, $3 or $5 from shoppers at checkout, providing customers with an easy way to give back to their local community this holiday season.
