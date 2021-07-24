After a year hiatus, University Orthopedics will again provide free fall sports pre-participation exams for student-athletes of all ages, including those at the collegiate level. The exams will be conducted by appointment from 8 a.m. to noon on July 31 at 10 Reservoir St. in Mansfield and 1 Kettle Point Ave., East Providence. More than 200 local student-athletes received free exams in 2019, and with the addition of Mansfield, the practice hopes to grow the program. Visit www.universityorthopedics.com/FreeExams for more information and to access the downloadable forms that are required to be filled out in order to participate.
***
On Sunday, Aug. 1, nearly 750 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide, including the TCC store at Bristol Place in South Attleboro, will team up to donate more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Between 1-4 p.m. families can pick up backpacks filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more for their children. Each TCC store will donate up to 150 backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis.
